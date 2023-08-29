The first Mercedes-Benz EV fast-charging stations will open this fall

Mercedes-Benz is launching its high-power charging hub network in the fourth quarter of 2023 with speeds as high as 400kW — more than any EV on the market can handle, the company announced. The stations will launch in Atlanta, Georgia (the company’s US home base), Chengdu, China and Mannheim, Germany. The automaker plans to build 400 hub locations with 2,000 chargers in the US, and 2,000 around the world by the end of 2024.

Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz announced plans to team with ChargePoint to build the “Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network.” The first installations were to include both CCS and Tesla’s NACS (North American Charging Standard) connectors and be open to non-Mercedes EVs.

Now, the company has said that “depending on region, the charging stations offer a charging rate of currently up to 400kW, provided via the respective standard charging systems CCS1 (North America), CCS2 [Europe], NACS [Tesla] and GB/T [China].” It promised that each vehicle can be charged at its maximum power rating via intelligent charging management, to keep wait times to a minimum. Hubs will be located at “main traffic areas and select Mercedes-Benz dealerships,” the company added.

Last month, Mercedes said it would adopt NACS for its North American EVs. Prior to that, it will give owners access to the Tesla Supercharger network through a CCS-to-NACS adapter arriving in 2024 (Tesla currently has around 1,847 Supercharger stations in the US with 20,040 Supercharger ports — nearly two-thirds of all DC Fast EV charging ports).

Mercedes-Benz’s deal with Tesla is independent of its own branded charging network. Last month, the company announced plans to team up with six other automakers including BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Stellantis to create a network of 30,000 new EV fast-charging stations across North America starting in summer 2024. Those will also offer both CCS and NACS connectors.