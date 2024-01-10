Home Virtual Reality The first exclusive Meta Quest 3 game is already here

  • Townsmen VR is now available on the Meta Quest 3 for $29.99.
  • It’s a built-for-VR version of the classic medieval-themed city building game featuring “god game” elements and fully-interactive environments.
  • The game was previously available on PC VR and PSVR 2 but is not compatible with the Oculus Quest or Meta Quest 2.

Townsmen VR has the honor of being the first Meta Quest game exclusively available for the Meta Quest 3 headset and is available now on the Meta Quest store for $29.99. As you might guess, the game isn’t compatible with the original Oculus Quest or the Meta Quest 2.

Townsmen VR brings medieval city building to the Meta Quest for the first time, putting players in the perspective of an all-powerful god and tasking them with creating beautiful island villages.


 

