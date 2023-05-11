The excessive use of software by Volvo may have resulted in the delay of the EX90.

Volvo has announced a delay in the production of its next-generation flagship electric SUV, the 2024 EX90. This is due to the need for further “software testing and development”. The EX90, a seven-seater luxury family SUV with a starting price under $80,000 and a range of 300 miles, was originally planned to go into production in late 2023 and hit showroom floors in early 2024. However, the Swedish automaker said in a statement that production now won’t start until the first half of 2024. This means customers are unlikely to receive delivery until the second half of the year.

Volvo says that demand for the EX90 remains high, but the automaker needs additional time for software development and testing. This will help ensure a high-quality introduction and maximum customer benefit from its advanced technology. When it was first introduced in late 2022, the EX90 was considered one of the most computationally advanced vehicles ever made. It boasts software-rich features from suppliers including Luminar, Nvidia, and Qualcomm.

Despite some partners denying involvement in the decision, the delay is primarily due to the vehicle’s software demands. For instance, Luminar, which manufactures the EX90’s lidar, noted that the timing shift was “unrelated to Luminar”. Volvo is one of the few automakers to include lidar as an essential ingredient in its quest to eliminate traffic fatalities. The EX90’s lidar has a range of 250 meters and can detect objects as small as a tire on a black road 120 meters ahead, even while driving at highway speeds.

This delay is not the first time that software problems have disrupted vehicle production schedules. Earlier this year, Volvo’s first long-range EV, the XC40 Recharge, was delayed at US ports while waiting for a crucial software update before releasing vehicles to customers and dealers. Other automakers like Volkswagen and Ford have also faced timetables shifts and recall issued due to software problems.





