“The Ending of ‘Succession’ May Be Revealed Through the Series Finale Episode Title”

With the final episode of HBO’s Succession approaching, the title of the episode may hold a clue to the ending and the overall meaning of the series. Each of the first three season finales borrowed a line from the same poem, “Dream Song 29” by John Berryman. Similarly, the title for the Season 4 finale, “With Open Eyes,” is also a line from the same poem. The poem tells the story of a man named Henry, who wakes up with panicked guilt that he has killed someone but ultimately discovers that he hasn’t. Each season finale’s title being a moment from the poem shows the deep importance of the poem’s meaning to the series. Kendall Roy’s journey is a major part of the series, and his guilt is a central theme. Despite seeming cut out for the ruthless world he was born into, Kendall isn’t emotionally strong enough for it, and his guilt is a symptom of a bigger part of his life. The poem’s significance with regard to the ending of the series is unclear, but it is clear that conscience, privilege, and moral responsibility are central themes of the show. Fans hope that Kendall can make good and follow his conscience, even if that means not filling his father’s shoes.





