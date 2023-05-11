The Diablo 4 Online Shop Will Exclusively Provide Cosmetics.

Similar to its predecessor, Diablo IV will feature an online shop where players can use real money to purchase in-game items. However, unlike Diablo III, Diablo IV’s shop will only offer cosmetic items that have no impact on gameplay. Blizzard has announced details of their post-launch plans for Diablo IV, including how the online shop will operate. Players will be able to purchase cosmetic items that change the appearance of armor obtained through playing the game. These cosmetics will be tied to class-specific fantasies or aesthetics, therefore certain options will only be available for particular classes. Users can only purchase cosmetics with Platinum, which is the in-game currency acquired through real-life cash. Cosmetics will rotate out regularly, and any class-specific cosmetics bought will be available to all characters associated with the user’s Battle.net account, across any platform. Diablo IV launches on June 6, with a Deluxe or Ultimate edition available from June 2. Additionally, players can view a “preview” feature to see how a particular item will look on their character. Furthermore, Diablo IV’s first season will begin in July, incorporating a battle pass with both free and paid reward tiers, the latter of which offering only cosmetic items. Note that any products purchased through GameSpot’s website may result in a share of revenue for GameSpot.





