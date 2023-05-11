The Dell 6K Monitor: The Apple Pro Display We’ve Been Longing For

If you’re currently using an Apple Pro Display XDR, chances are you’re satisfied with your monitor. It’s large, vibrant, and bears the iconic Apple logo. However, have you ever pondered how much consumers truly pay for that emblem? The Pro Display XDR costs an astonishing $4,999, which does not include a stand. But did you know a comparable 6K 32-inch monitor can be purchased from Dell for only $3,199.99? Sounds enticing, doesn’t it?

In reality, this is the kind of monitor that Apple ought to produce. Although they probably won’t, they should because it would undeniably be the best monitor for graphic design, video editing, and overall the finest business monitor for creative industries available.

All the specs you need

Let’s examine what the Dell U3224KB, which isn’t given a catchy name, has to offer.

While we already know that it comes in the same size (32 inches) and resolution (6K), there’s more that it offers. Notably, the Dell is DisplayHDR600 certified, which is an excellent rating to have. If this thing attains 600 peak brightness, that’s enough for the vast majority of people, although it falls short of Apple’s 1,600-nit peak rating.

Nevertheless, it has a lot going for it if you don’t require that much brightness. First, it has a 4K HDR webcam and a pair of 14W speakers, with echo-canceling microphones ensuring you sound fantastic on your next conference call. Secondly, it has plenty of USB-C and USB-A ports to never require another hub again. Thirdly, the Thunderbolt 4 connector included can supply up to 140W of power to a laptop, ideal for a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Furthermore, you can connect two computers simultaneously and use the Dell as a KVM switch so you can use your mouse and keyboard with both. That’s appealing, isn’t it? Indeed, that alone makes it the finest Mac monitor on the market.

Of course, it isn’t flawless. I previously mentioned the brightness, but you’re also limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, so there is no buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh here. However, it is worth mentioning that the Pro Display XDR doesn’t have it either. Additionally, this monitor employs an LG IPS panel, with no mention of full array local dimming like the Pro Display XDR.

Nonetheless, at only $3,199.99, it’s a reasonable price for a monitor with so many features. Especially considering that many of the greatest 5K and 8K monitors are all top-tier in terms of pricing. It’s time to admit that Apple should launch something similar to this, placing it between the Pro Display XDR and the less impressive Studio Display, so the upcoming Apple WWDC 2023 would be a perfect opportunity.

Moreover, in a world where 6K 32-inch displays aren’t widely available, it’s logical to have more options. And if it came with that Apple logo and some of those ports and features, consumers would be even more delighted.