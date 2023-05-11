The Dell 6K Monitor: The Apple Pro Display We’ve Been Longing For

If you’re currently using an Apple Pro Display XDR, chances are you’re satisfied with your monitor. It’s large, vibrant, and bears the iconic Apple logo. However, have you ever pondered how much consumers truly pay for that emblem? The Pro Display XDR costs an astonishing $4,999, which does not include a stand. But did you know a comparable 6K 32-inch monitor can be purchased from Dell for only $3,199.99? Sounds enticing, doesn’t it?

