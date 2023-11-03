‘The Dead Zone’ Gets New Collector’s Edition Release

The Big Picture The Dead Zone Collector’s Edition will include a new 4K transfer and a commentary track with horror director Mike Flanagan, offering fans an enhanced viewing experience and insider insights.

The set will also feature audio commentaries from crew members and film historians, along with interviews, featurettes, and original trailers and TV ads, giving fans a comprehensive look at the making of the Stephen King adaptation.

The Dead Zone, based on King’s novel, follows a man with psychic powers who uses his abilities to prevent disasters and murders but faces a greater threat when he foresees a dangerous presidential candidate. The film stars Christopher Walken and was directed by David Cronenberg.





The Dead Zone is coming to 4K Blu-ray, and one of the most acclaimed contemporary masters of horror is going to tell you all about it. The new Scream Factory Collector’s Edition of the Stephen King adaptation will include a new 4K transfer and a commentary track with Mike Flanagan.

The Dead Zone Collector’s Edition will feature an all-new 4K transfer of the 1983 David Cronenberg film shot from the original camera negative, The set will feature five audio commentaries from crew members and film historians, including an all-new commentary with Flanagan (who adapted King’s Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep, and will next adapt The Life of Chuck) and Eric Vespe and Scott Wampler, hosts of the Stephen King-focused podcast The Kingcast. It will also include a number of featurettes, including interviews with the cast and crew, original theatrical trailers and TV ads, and a feature with horror director (and frequent King collaborator) Mick Garris. The Dead Zone Collector’s Edition will be released on December 19, and retails for $35.99 USD; it can be preordered now on ShoutFactory.com.





What is ‘The Dead Zone’?

Based on King’s 1979 novel of the same name, The Dead Zone stars Christopher Walken as schoolteacher Johnny Smith, who ends up in a coma after a car accident. Awakening after seven years, he finds that he has psychic powers, and can see aspects of an individual’s past, present, and future when he comes in contact with them. He uses this power to prevent disasters and murders in his hometown, but faces a greater danger when he meets Presidential candidate Greg Stillson (Martin Sheen) and foresees that Stillson’s madness will doom all of humanity. However, Smith soon realizes there is a “dead zone” in his visions of the future that he cannot see, meaning the future can be changed – but has to decide what he’s willing to do to change it. Filmed in Cronenberg’s native Toronto and its surrounding area, the film also stars Brooke Adams, Tom Skerritt, Herbert Lom, and Anthony Zerbe.

The book was also adapted into a USA Network TV series that ran from 2002 to 2007; it starred Anthony Michael Hall as Smith and Sean Patrick Flanery as Stillson. Walken famously spoofed his role in the film on Saturday Night Live as “Ed Glosser, Trivial Psychic”, who predicted misfortunes like forgotten coffee cups and ice cream headaches.

The Dead Zone A man awakens from a coma to discover he has a psychic ability. Release Date October 21, 1983 Director David Cronenberg Cast Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams, Tom Skerritt, Herbert Lom, Anthony Zerbe, Colleen Dewhurst Rating R Runtime 103 Main Genre Horror Genres Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller Writers Stephen King, Jeffrey Boam Tagline In his mind, he has the power to see the future. In his hands, he has the power to change it.

Scream Factory’s The Dead Zone Collector’s Edition will be released on December 19, 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the classic trailer for The Dead Zone below.