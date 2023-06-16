The DC Multiverse Suffers from a Baffling Cameo on “The Flash”

via Warner Bros.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Flash.

The Flash has finally arrived, providing a deep-dive into the multiverse for the DC cinematic universe. To compete with the success of the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Verse, the film, starring Ezra Miller, includes a variety of cameos from beloved characters across DC media history. However, the choice of cameos and the CGI used to bring them to life leave much to be desired.

During the film’s third act, Barry Allen’s continuous attempts to rewrite the timeline in order to save everyone from General Zod’s fight causes reality to tear apart, opening portals to other universes.

These portals provide glimpses of several heroes, portrayed by computer-generated avatars, including Christopher Reeve’s Superman, Helen Slater’s Supergirl, Nicolas Cage’s Superman, and George Reeves’ Superman. Additionally, the film acknowledges the original Scarlet Speedster from the comics, Jay Garrick, during the glimpse into Reeves’ universe.

While it is appreciated to give Garrick a moment in the movie, the choice to cast Teddy Sears, who played a different character in The CW’s The Flash, as Garrick is questionable. Sears portrayed Zoom, a supervillain speedster, in season two of the show. Conversely, John Wesley Shipp, who played Barry Allen in the 1990 TV series The Flash, was revealed to be the real Jay Garrick in that same season. This casting decision raises questions about the production team’s familiarity with The CW series.

