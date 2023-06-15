The Conclusion of Layers of Fear Review – Now, a Truly Finished Masterpiece

Game Info

Title: Layers of Fear

Release Date: June 15th, 2023

Platforms: PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S

Publisher: Bloober Team

Developer: Bloober Team, Anshar Studios

Introduction:

Layers of Fear, developed by Bloober Team, made a significant impact on the narrative-driven horror genre. This unique game combined striking visuals inspired by Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray with a deep exploration of madness. While the handling of mental illness themes may have been questionable, the original game left a lasting impression on players. Building on this success, Bloober Team released Layers of Fear 2, which amplified the art-based themes and delivered a strong psychological horror experience. With subsequent projects like Blair Witch and The Medium, it seemed that Bloober Team had moved on from the Layers of Fear franchise. However, the developer surprised fans by remaking both games and the Inheritance DLC using the Unreal Engine 5. Alongside visual upgrades, the remakes feature improved mechanics and narrative connections that enhance the overall experience.

Improved Writing:

The Layers of Fear remakes maintain the same stories as the originals but with significant improvements in writing quality. Every dialogue and document found throughout the game has been reworked, resulting in a smoother flow and a more effective exploration of controversial themes. The new writing adds depth and impact to the already compelling tales, finally allowing them to shine as intended. Furthermore, the addition of a new story following the Writer helps connect all the narratives into a cohesive and immersive whole, although some players may find the Actor’s story slightly disconnected despite the callbacks and Easter Eggs scattered throughout.

Expanded Story:

In addition to the Writer’s involvement, Layers of Fear expands the Painter’s story with The Final Note, which focuses on The Wife’s perspective. This additional perspective adds layers of tragedy and engagement to the narrative, further enriching the overall experience. Through her story, players gain greater insight into the Painter’s tortured obsession as he strives to complete his Master Opus.

Enhanced Gameplay:

The core gameplay mechanics of the Layers of Fear series remain intact in the remakes but with notable improvements. The developers have rearranged elements from the original games to create a fresher experience that offers more engaging gameplay. Players will encounter a greater variety of puzzles, primarily involving finding keys and numeric combinations to progress. These puzzles, while relatively simple, contribute to making Layers of Fear more than a mere display of horrifying imagery. Additionally, new gameplay mechanics have been introduced, such as the use of a lantern and a flashlight. These items serve multiple purposes, including illuminating dark areas, solving puzzles, and defending against enemies. The introduction of combat-like encounters adds tension and puzzle-like elements to the horror experience. For those who prefer to focus on the horror aspects without combat, the option to turn off death in enemy encounters is available.

Immersive Exploration:

Exploration is heavily rewarded in Layers of Fear. While players can choose to proceed directly to each chapter’s main objective, thoroughly exploring the environments is essential for obtaining a complete understanding of each story. Scattered documents and contextual items provide additional layers of storytelling. The attention to detail in unexpected areas, such as looking up in an elevator or peering through wall holes, further enhances the immersive and unsettling atmosphere of the game.

Stunning Visual Enhancements:

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the visual enhancements in the Layers of Fear remakes set them apart from the original games. The implementation of Lumen global illumination and Niagara visual effects ensures superb dynamic lighting and realistic particle effects. Even during calmer moments, the game’s high-quality textures and attention to detail create stunning visuals at any resolution. With ray tracing and HDR support, Layers of Fear stands as one of the best-looking horror games available. The haunting piano pieces that accompany the visuals enhance the overall atmospheric experience.

Performance and Technical Details:

Despite the demanding nature of Unreal Engine 5 and recent PC performance issues in other ports, Layers of Fear runs smoothly on most systems. On a system with an i7-10700 CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, and 16 GB RAM, the game maintained a steady framerate of around 90 FPS at 4K resolution, high settings, with ray tracing enabled thanks to NVIDIA DLSS support. Some minor traversal stutters were present during the review period, but the developers have promised to address these issues before the game’s public release. Layers of Fear also supports upscaling technologies such as Intel XeSS and AMD FSR, although FSR was not available for testing in the review period. However, an FOV slider option is noticeably absent, which may cause discomfort for players sensitive to motion sickness.

Conclusion:

The remakes of Layers of Fear provide an exceptional and improved experience compared to the original games. With enhanced writing, expanded narratives, improved gameplay mechanics, and stunning visual upgrades, the remakes showcase the power of the Unreal Engine 5. Layers of Fear remains an immersive and unnerving horror experience that is a must-play for fans of the genre.





