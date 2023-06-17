The Chadster Faces Double the Trouble

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, wrestling

Get ready for an epic weekend as AEW Rampage and AEW Collision take over! Could Tony Khan be stealing The Chadster’s beloved diary products? 😩💔🥛🤼‍♂️

Oh boy, it’s a tough break for The Chadster this weekend. Not only is Tony Khan determined to disrupt his life with tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, but he’s also launching a new TV show, AEW Collision, tomorrow. But The Chadster knows he must tackle one thing at a time, starting with an unbiased preview of AEW Rampage and why it might just be the worst show in television history. 😠

Tonight’s dreadful AEW Rampage features a TRIOS MATCH between the United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, & Will Ospreay) and CHAOS (Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, & Trent Beretta). It seems like Tony Khan is attempting to overshadow WWE’s tag team division with this match. It’s a rather disrespectful move that disregards the contributions WWE has made to the wrestling business.

And to make matters worse, there’s a ONE-ON-ONE match between Taya Valkyrie and Trish Adora. Do they truly grasp the dynamics of the wrestling industry? The Chadster doubts whether wrestling fans have any interest in such a matchup. How dare AEW provide a platform for female wrestlers to exhibit their skills! 😡

Then, we have the absurd MIXED TRIOS MATCH featuring Aubrey Edwards, Mark Briscoe & Papa Briscoe against Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Karen Jarrett (with Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt). It’s as if AEW is scrambling to put together a card with anyone and everyone. Truly, no respect for the true professionals in wrestling… just more tactics to irritate The Chadster! 😫

Lastly, the SINGLES MATCH between Konosuke Takeshita and Bandido is yet another blatant attempt to replicate WWE’s outstanding wrestling matches. The involvement of Don Callis only worsens the situation. Do they honestly believe they can match WWE’s magic by parading these wrestlers? Ha! They should be ashamed of themselves!

Now, let’s address a recent disturbance at The Chadster’s home. Last night, he was jolted awake by a loud noise. Hastily putting on a robe, The Chadster tiptoed downstairs to find the refrigerator door ajar and milk left on the counter! Someone had taken a sip straight from the carton, and The Chadster is convinced it was Tony Khan. 😱🥛

For a while now, The Chadster has suspected that Tony Khan has been sneaking into his house and indulging in his groceries, but he could never prove it. How does Tony Khan do it? Perhaps he’s an evil genius with a bizarre obsession of ruining The Chadster’s life! He probably has an army of ninjas at his disposal or something. Tony Khan, why are you so fixated on The Chadster? 😭

So, The Chadster sincerely requests that you don’t watch AEW Rampage, which airs at 10 PM on TNT. In the name of true wrestling fans, stick to the exceptional wrestling excellence that WWE offers and show Tony Khan that he can’t mess with The Chadster! 💪🛑

Thank you all who watch @AEWonTV!

I’m fired up for this weekend’s @AEW on TNT! After an exciting #AEWDynamite on Wednesday, we’re back with a great card on Friday Night #AEWRampage

TONIGHT

10pm ET/9pm CT

+

TOMORROW

8pm ET/7pm CT is the huge debut of Saturday Night #AEWCollision! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 16, 2023

