The big PSVR 2 price drop has arrived

It’s hard to argue that the PlayStation VR 2 headset, as excellent as it is, has been held back by the price assigned to it by Sony.
Now, with the Bank Holiday weekend here, Amazon has knocked almost £100 off the asking price. You can get the PlayStation VR 2 with Horizon Call of the Mountain for £474.99.
That’s 17% off the usual £569.99 asking price for the second generation headset and the flagship VR game. A saving of £95 overall.
Sony PSVR 2 finally has a palatable price tag
Sony’s PSVR 2 has been prohibitively priced, but this deal including Horizon Call of the Mountain, brings the price down to £474.99
- Amazon
- Was £569.99
- Now £474.99
Considering Amazon is selling the headset on its own for £500, this is a fantastic offer that gets you underway with a great game.
The PSVR 2 has a stunning 4K OLED display with 2000 x 2040 per eye resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which has resulted in incredible picture quality. There’s also brand new ergonomic Sense controllers with haptic feedback. You will need a PS5 for it to function though as that what does the heavy lifting.
The game is the right one to include with the bundle too. Our reviewer said: “The big star is undoubtedly Horizon Call of the Mountain, which is the best VR game I’ve played since Half-Life Alyx,” wrote our reviewer. “While most games can be accused of being a shallow arcade experience, Horizon feels like a full-length adventure and shows the high potential of what the PlayStation VR 2 can offer.”
We gave the PlayStation VR 2 a four-star score and said it was a great buy if you have a PS5 and want to expand it with a virtual reality headset.
He wrote: “The PlayStation VR 2 makes the most sense for gamers who already own a PS5. I don’t see much point in purchasing a PS5 console for the main purpose of trying out Sony’s new VR headset when there are plenty of great alternatives such as the Meta Quest 2.”
Maria Malik is your guide to the immersive world of Virtual Reality (VR). With a passion for VR technology, she explores the latest VR headsets, applications, and experiences, providing readers with in-depth reviews, industry insights, and a glimpse into the future of virtual experiences.