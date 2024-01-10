The Best Speakers, Headphones & Audio Gear of CES 2024 (So Far)

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is in full swing and, per usual, a lot of new audio gear has been announced. From the latest flagship noise-canceling headphones to new-age wireless turntables, gorgeous active speakers to incredibly elaborate Dolby Atmos soundbars — it’s all there.

Below, we’ve rounded up the coolest new audio gear that’s been announced at CES 2024 so far.

The show runs through January 12th, and we’ll continue updating this post as new gear gets revealed.

Samsung Music Frame

Samsung

Samsung’s Music Frame is part speaker and part picture frame. It’s a wireless speaker that you hang on your wall and it disguises itself as artwork. The speaker has six drivers (two tweeters, two mid-range drivers and two woofers) and supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi streaming. If you have a Samsung TV or soundbar, you can configure it as a surround sound speaker, as well. Samsung will sell a variety of different prints you’ll be able to display on it, too.

Price: TBD

Availability: this spring

Victrola Stream Sapphire

Victrola

Victrola made waves last year when it announced the Stream Carbon ($699), the company’s most high-end turntable to date and, more significantly, the first turntable to work natively with Sonos. At this year’s CES, Victrola has announced an even higher-end turntable, the Stream Sapphire, with more premium components and more wireless streaming capabilities. It works with Sonos, Roon and the Universal Plug and Play protocol (UPnP), meaning you can connect to an AV receiver or smart TV. It’s also capable of streaming lossless FLAC audio files (up to 24-bit/48kHz).

Price: $1,499

Availability: this spring

Sennheiser Momentum TW 4

Sennheiser

The Sennheiser Momentum TW 4s are the company’s new flagship noise-canceling wireless earbuds. They look virtually identical to their predecessor, the 2022-released Momentum TW 3s, but the new earbuds have improved battery, more powerful noise-cancellation and improved sound (thanks to aptX lossless support).

Price: $300

Availability: preorder on February 15; available February 20

Samsung HW-Q990D

Samsung

The Samsung HW-Q990D is the company’s new flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar system for 2024. Like its predecessor, the much-lauded HW-Q990C, the HW-Q990D is a 11.1.4-channel system (with 22 total drivers) that connects wirelessly to a compatible Samsung TV. The difference this year is that the HW-Q990D has a built-in HDMI 2.1 port, making it much better for connecting next-gen consoles or 4K streamers. It also supports Roon for audiophiles who have other Roon-ready speakers.

Price: TBD

Availability: TBD

Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7

Audio Technica

The Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7s are the company’s newest pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds. They have the same 5.8mm drivers as the company’s flagship ATH-TWX9s ($299), but they’re considerably cheaper — just don’t expect their noise-canceling to be as good. One notable upgrade is that these new earbuds support LDAC streaming (up to 24-bit/96kHz), although you’ll need a compatible Android smartphone to take advantage of it.

Price: $199

Availability: now

Audio Pro C20

Audio Pro

Audio Pro’s C20 is a minimalist wireless speaker that can just about do it all. It supports Wi-Fi (AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect) and Bluetooth streaming. It has an HDMI ARC input so you can use it as a miniature soundbar for your TV, and it has a built-in MM phono stage for connecting a turntable.

Price: $550

Availability: February 2024

JBL Live 3 Earbuds

JBL

JBL announced three pairs of noise-canceling wireless earbuds in its Live 3 series: the Live Buds 3 (earbuds), Live Beam 3 (stem, shown) and Live Flex 3 (open-ear). The three wireless earbuds share most of the same features, with the big difference being their design and fit. Maybe most significantly, all have a charging case with a built-in display (just like last year’s JBL Tour Pro 2) that allows you to control playback without opening your smartphone.

Price: $200

Availability: summer 2024

Hidizs ST2 Pro Digital IEMs

Hidizs Hidizs ST2 Pro Digital IEMs

Hidizs announced the ST2 Pros, digital in-ear monitors that look to be a perfect partner to today’s iPhone 15 line. They have a built-in DAC (ESS ES9281C PRO) and a USB-C connector, so you can plug them directly into your newest iPhone (or MacBook). They can play lossless audio files with support for PMC (up to 32-Bit/384kHz), DSD128 and MQA. And they have pretty stunning, mostly transparent design.

Price: TBD

Availability: TBD

JBL Clip 5, Xtreme 4 and Go 4

JBL

JBL announced next-gen versions of most of its ultra-portable Bluetooth speakers — there’s the new Xtreme 4 ($380), Clip 5 ($80, shown) and Go 4 ($50). All have been updated to sound better (and get louder), have improved battery life and connectivity (including support for Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio), and have a more environment-friendly design.

Price: $50–$380

Availability: June 2024

Sennheiser Momentum Sport

Sennheiser Sennhesier Momentum Sport

The Momentum Sports are new sport-focused wireless earbuds from Sennheiser. They’re considerably different from last year’s models, the Sport True Wireless, because they have more flagship-level features and, uniquely, integrated sensors for monitoring heart rate and body temperature. The neat thing is the Momentum Sports are compatible with most of today’s most popular training apps — including Apple Fitness+, Garmin, Strava, Peloton and Polar — so syncing over these additional metrics is a breeze.

Price: $300

Availability: April 2024

Sennheiser Accentum Plus

Sennheiser

These mid-range noise-canceling wireless headphones fall between the company’s Accentum ($180) and flagship Momentum 4 Wireless ($350). The “Plus” models look mostly the same as their budget-friendly sibling, the Accentum, but they have more features. For instance, the Plus models have swipe/touch controls (instead of buttons), wear detection sensors and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connection to more traditional analog sources. Sennheiser has also given them better ANC abilities and improved sound (thanks to support for aptX Adaptive).

Price: $230

Availability: February 20