The Best Relationship on the Show Belongs to This Power Couple

Editor’s Note: Please be advised that Season 4 spoilers for “Succession” are contained in the following article.

Romantic relationships have never been a prominent feature of “Succession”. The show’s focus on the lives of a dysfunctional media empire family leaves little room for intimate moments between romantic partners. As pressure on Waystar mounts and public scrutiny intensifies, the show’s existing romantic links become more volatile. Roman Roy’s (Kieran Culkin) relationship with Gerri (J. Cameron Smith) is increasingly awkward, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) is struggling as a father and husband, Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Tom (Matthew McFayden) have reached a point of no return, and Logan (Brian Cox) has always had fraught relationships with women. However, in Season 4, the character most commonly regarded as the family’s laughingstock – Connor (Alan Ruck) and his young bride, Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lupe) – have the most promising and functional romantic relationship.

While initially introduced as a joke, Connor and Willa’s relationship has become more significant and has emerged as the most sincere and successful romantic dynamic of the series. It is somewhat ironic that the two most insignificant characters end up having the most content relationship in the final act of the saga. Connor has always been somewhat of a mistreated character, which makes it great to see him play a more significant role. Even though he is the eldest of the Roy siblings, he is considerably distinct from them and does not partake in their plots and schemes. When he decided to run for President of the United States, it seemed like another wildly concocted attempt for relevance. Similarly, Connor’s relationship with Willa started as satire and became something more empathetic.

While all of the characters in “Succession” are based on some form of satire, with parallels to real-life figures in the media industry, Connor, in particular, is more exaggerated. His character arc encompasses his bid for the Presidency and his romantic relationship with Willa. While these story arcs were initially played for laughs, Season 4 has taken them more seriously as the duos’ relationship becomes crucial with the countdown to election night.

Connor and Willa’s relationship is built on developing affection and a mutual need for each other. Connor wants a potential First Lady by his side during his election campaign and someone with whom to share his wealth. Willa, struggling with financial burdens, wants to mount a serious career on stage. Together, they come to an agreement which caters to both of their needs. Despite facing a few rough patches in their relationship, they remain supportive and compassionate towards one another.

Their relationship reaches an ultimatum in Season 4 after Logan’s sudden death when Willa accepts Connor’s proposal. Both characters emerge from their formal union with newfound agency. For Connor, his decision-making in the final days of the campaign has consequences, which establishes his power over his siblings. For Willa, it is a place of power where she can stand up to Roman and call him out on his failures.

Connor and Willa’s affection towards each other might be the reason why they are the winners at the end of “Succession.” They are content, have a sincere relationship, and are supportive of each other. Perhaps, true victory is not about temporary business success, but being happy in a stable relationship.

“Succession” Season 4 continues with new episodes on HBO and HBO Max every Sunday.





Reference