The Best Cosplay at gamescom 2023

gamescom 2023 was filled to the brim with some incredible cosplay, and the official gamescom cosplay contest showed off some of the best of the best and rewarded these incredible people with some fantastic prizes.

While there were obviously a ton of people in cosplay at gamescom, 30 of them competed for the ultimate prize in the official gamescom cosplay contest. All of these cosplayers deserve recognition for their fantastic work, and there is a good chance you’ll find representation from your favorite game somewhere in there.

As for the winners, you can see a full list below alongside a video of their cosplay in action. The overall winner was Pockyy Neko Cosplay’s Valkyrie from Apex Legends, but all are worth a look. You can also see some of the best cosplay from gamescom in the slideshow below, and be sure to check out our tour of gamescom’s incredible Cosplay Village.

Best Costume – 1st Place: Pockyy Neko Cosplay (Valkyrie from Apex Legends)

And 1st place goes to… Pockyy Neko Cosplay ? Proving once again to keep on doing what you are passionate about! As this concludes our #gamescom2023 cosplay contest awards, we send lots of love to all those awesome cosplayers out there ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZPDSl78SoY — gamescom (@gamescom) August 27, 2023

Best Costume – 2nd Place: Dragoon Cos (Cleanrot Knight from Elden Ring)

Too wild ?

Dragoon Cos’ got 2nd in the #gamescom2023 cosplay contest. Any Elden Ring enjoyers? ? pic.twitter.com/lxpP8Zz7ba — gamescom (@gamescom) August 27, 2023

Best Costume – 3rd Place: James (Odon of Confraternity from Blasphemous)

Breathtaking! ?@JamesGetsSpooky made it to 3rd place for best costume here at the #gamescom2023 cosplay contest. What do you think? ? pic.twitter.com/V7wF5mW3se — gamescom (@gamescom) August 27, 2023

Best Dress: Coffeeowl Cosplay

This is fire! ?

Coffeeowl Cosplay won the #gamescom2023 cosplay contest award for best dress. Show your appreciation ? pic.twitter.com/hcJw6rqtzy — gamescom (@gamescom) August 27, 2023

Best Built: Kiraaramec

This is huge! ?

The #gamescom2023 cosplay contest – best built award goes to kiraaramec. Share your thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/Ga3DcJ8WBo — gamescom (@gamescom) August 27, 2023

Fan Favorite: Funzkopf (Din Djarin from The Mandalorian)

So shiny ✨

Meet Funzkopf – the cosplay contest fan favourite here at #gamescom2023! Let us know what you think ? pic.twitter.com/YdkR3GJBkx — gamescom (@gamescom) August 27, 2023

For more on gamescom, check out our recap of the biggest moments from the show and our roundup of Opening Night Live.

Adam Bankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch.