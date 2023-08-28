Home Gaming The Best Cosplay at gamescom 2023

The Best Cosplay at gamescom 2023

gamescom 2023 was filled to the brim with some incredible cosplay, and the official gamescom cosplay contest showed off some of the best of the best and rewarded these incredible people with some fantastic prizes.

While there were obviously a ton of people in cosplay at gamescom, 30 of them competed for the ultimate prize in the official gamescom cosplay contest. All of these cosplayers deserve recognition for their fantastic work, and there is a good chance you’ll find representation from your favorite game somewhere in there.

As for the winners, you can see a full list below alongside a video of their cosplay in action. The overall winner was Pockyy Neko Cosplay’s Valkyrie from Apex Legends, but all are worth a look. You can also see some of the best cosplay from gamescom in the slideshow below, and be sure to check out our tour of gamescom’s incredible Cosplay Village.

Best Costume – 1st Place: Pockyy Neko Cosplay (Valkyrie from Apex Legends)

Best Costume – 2nd Place: Dragoon Cos (Cleanrot Knight from Elden Ring)

Best Costume – 3rd Place: James (Odon of Confraternity from Blasphemous)

Best Dress: Coffeeowl Cosplay

Best Built: Kiraaramec

Fan Favorite: Funzkopf (Din Djarin from The Mandalorian)

For more on gamescom, check out our recap of the biggest moments from the show and our roundup of Opening Night Live.

Adam Bankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch.

