The Arrival VR Is Coming To Steam & PSVR 2

Slender: The Arrival VR secures a release date on Steam & PSVR 2.

Initially released in 2013, Slender: The Arrival is the successor to Parsec Production’s Slender: The Eight Pages, which finds the protagonist Lauren searching for her missing friend. Following October’s big 10th anniversary update, which added a new chapter, publisher Perp Games previously dropped a brief teaser before announcing the release date.

However, nothing else has been revealed about Slender: The Arrival VR beyond these teasers. While gameplay can be briefly seen in the trailer above, this appears to be the flatscreen version. Right now, it’s unclear if the VR adaptation will launch separately or as an update/add-on to the flatscreen versions, which Blue Isle Publishing publishes on PS5, Steam, and more. When asked for clarification previously, Perp Games provided no comment.

Slender: The Arrival VR reaches PSVR 2 and Steam on September 13, 2024. In a press release, Perp Games states, “Information on other VR formats will be announced shortly.”

Notice: This article, initially published on January 15, 2024, was updated on March 12, 2024, with a release date and platform confirmation.