The Apple Watch’s latest band for Pride celebration will tempt you with thoughts of cupcakes.

Apple is releasing a new Pride-themed watch sport band, watch face, and phone wallpaper later this month. The images of the band and watch face were first discovered in Apple’s backend in late April by Twitter users, @aaronp613 and @nicolas09F9. Each year, Apple creates products in support of the LGBTQ+ community, with the bands woven and braided in 2022. The new sport band features multicolored oblong ovals in the colors of the rainbow Pride flag, including black and brown for Black and Latin communities and those living with HIV/AIDS, and light blue, pink, and white for transgender and nonbinary people. No two watch bands will have the same distribution of colors and shapes, representing the uniqueness of all members of the LGBTQ+ community. Apple has been actively advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and participates in San Francisco’s annual Pride parade. The new pride sport band will be available for purchase from apple.com on May 23rd for $59, while the associated watch face and wallpaper will be available from the Apple Store next week for users who have installed watchOS9.5 and/or iOS 16.5.

