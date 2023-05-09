The AI views of Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak

Recently, the impressive progress of artificial intelligence has become a talking point in the tech industry. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has also expressed his concern about the rapid growth of AI. In an interview with BBC, Wozniak cautioned that cyber security officials may find it challenging to detect scams and misinformation due to AI. He also voiced his apprehension regarding the potential misuse of the technology by cybercriminals. Wozniak emphasized that AI-generated content needs to be “clearly labelled,” and the sector must be regulated. In March, he signed a letter along with Elon Musk calling for a stop in the development of the most potent AI models. Steve Jobs’ partner, known as “Woz,” co-founded Apple and invented the first Apple computer.

Steve Wozniak talks about AI

Computer systems that can perform tasks that usually require human intelligence come under AI. Such systems include chatbots that can comprehend questions and give human-like responses. They also consist of systems that can identify objects in pictures.

In the interview, Wozniak discussed both the advantages and his concerns regarding AI. He said, “AI is so intelligent it’s open to the bad players, the ones that want to trick you about who they are.”

Wozniak believes AI won’t replace humans

Wozniak stated that AI lacks emotions, so it won’t be able to replace humans entirely anytime soon. However, he cautioned that this technology will make hackers and cyberattackers appear more convincing as models like ChatGPT can generate text that “sounds so intelligent.” He also added, “A human really has to take the responsibility for what is generated by AI.” Wozniak believes that anything generated by AI that is shared publicly should be the responsibility of the person publishing it. He also wants strict regulation for AI, and major tech companies that “feel they can kind of get away with anything” should be held accountable. He noted, “I think the forces that drive for money usually win out, which is sort of sad.” Wozniak added that “we can’t stop the technology”, but users should receive better education to detect fraud and malicious attempts to breach personal data.

Apple’s current CEO, Tim Cook, recently told investors that it’s crucial to be “deliberate and thoughtful” in approaching AI. Cook stated, “We view AI as huge, and we’ll continue weaving it in our products on a very thoughtful basis.”





