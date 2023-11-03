Terrifier Gets an Official Christmas Collection

Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. He graduated from Regis College in 2019 with a Bachelor’s in Communication and minored in both Film Studies and Writing.

His love for writing and film started at a very young age with his earliest memory being watching Blue Clues when he was 3 months old. That show means the world to him as it unlocked his creative side and made him comfortable in his own skin. From there, Shane became a huge fan of comics books and cartoons. He spent most of his childhood watching Scooby-Doo, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Batman, and Justice League. His favorite childhood films includes Scooby-Doo 2002, Batman Begins, and Spider-Man.

Shane’s High School years is when discovered his love for Horror. Watching films like Halloween, Scream, and Friday the 13th for the first time, he never looked back. He was a horror fan for life. Paranormal Activity 4, It Follows, and Annabelle where the first batch of films he was brave enough to see in theaters. Now a decade later, he has become an expert in the genre. Black Christmas, Anna and the Apocalypse, Oculus and It Follows are some of his favorite films of all time. However, it has been slasher films that have become his true confort food. Scream VI, Freaky, Sick, Terrifier 2 and X have become some of his recent fravorites. In addition, he’s a huge Halloween fan and he’ll never apologize for his love for Halloween Kills and Ends. In terms of action, Shane is also a huge James Bond fan and the ending of No Time to Die was the hardest he’s ever cried in a theater.

However, Shane isn’t just a movie guy. He also loves video games. Super Mario Sunshine, The Last of Us Part 1 and 2, and Batman: Arkham City are some of his favorites. Music plays a big part in his life as well. Given that Shane’s a big horror fan, you might be surprised to learn that he’s a pop guy. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, The Jonas Brothers, and Demi Lovato play on repeat while he’s writing.

In his free time, Shane loves going for runs and playing with his 16-year-old beagle Butterscotch. Butters for short, she has been the greatest love of his and inspires him everyday, both creatively and emtionally. On top of that, he’s now a huge collector. He loves Funko Pop, McFarlane Toys, and Neca’s huge line of horror figures. In the last two years he has been going to a lot of conversations to buy an unhealthy amount of figures. This has also allowed him to meet some of his favorite filmmakers/actors like Mike Flanagan, Matthew Lillard, John Carpenter, Grace Caroline Curry, Steve Burns and Kathryn Newton.

Shane has been writing for Collider since October 2021 and loving every mintue of it. However, one day he hopes to become a screenwriter. At the moment he is currently working on his first screenplay tentatively titled “The Alien Murders” which he has describes as Halloween III meets The Faculty.