Terrifier 3's Director Says The Movie's Opening Sequence Is Going To Be 'Controversial' So Bring On The Barf Bags

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of blood, guts, and controversy because Terrifier 3 is taking it to a new level. In a recent interview, director Damien Leone dropped a bombshell about the opening sequence of the highly anticipated upcoming horror movie, leaving fans and gore enthusiasts excited. Bring on the barf bags!

Brace yourselves because one of the best cinematic creepy clowns, Art the Clown, is headed back to a cinema near you to test fans of horror movies’ gore endurance. According to the film’s director, in an interview with Joblo, the first five minutes of the next installment is so controversial no studio in their right mind would allow him to make it. As he tells it:  

The first like 5 minutes of this movie, a studio would never let me film what I plan on filming. So mark my words, I guarantee you the first 5 minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial. But that’s not even the big kill scene. So like that’s why I was like, I need to just make this movie on my own, because it’s just too…it’s too insane.

