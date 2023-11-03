Terrifier 3’s Director Says The Movie’s Opening Sequence Is Going To Be ‘Controversial’ So Bring On The Barf Bags

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of blood, guts, and controversy because Terrifier 3 is taking it to a new level. In a recent interview, director Damien Leone dropped a bombshell about the opening sequence of the highly anticipated upcoming horror movie , leaving fans and gore enthusiasts excited. Bring on the barf bags!

Brace yourselves because one of the best cinematic creepy clowns , Art the Clown, is headed back to a cinema near you to test fans of horror movies’ gore endurance. According to the film’s director, in an interview with Joblo, the first five minutes of the next installment is so controversial no studio in their right mind would allow him to make it. As he tells it:

The first like 5 minutes of this movie, a studio would never let me film what I plan on filming. So mark my words, I guarantee you the first 5 minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial. But that’s not even the big kill scene. So like that’s why I was like, I need to just make this movie on my own, because it’s just too…it’s too insane.

The Terrifier franchise has earned its place as a cult classic, celebrated for its outrageously over-the-top deaths that have caused vomiting in theaters. The movies also proving to be an unexpected financial success. Terrifier 2, despite its stomach-churning moments, was a notable financial hit in 2022 , making the quick confirmation of Terrifier 3 a no-brainer.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting, Terrifier 2 made its way into theaters on November 8th. Before the re-release, the director had hinted at a special surprise for fans, which turned out to be a two-minute teaser trailer for Terrifier 3. The teaser confirmed that the movie would have a Christmas-time setting, adding an exciting twist to the franchise.

The teaser evokes strong How The Grinch Stole Christmas vibes but with a hefty R rating. It features a young child on Christmas Eve who is awakened by the sounds of presents being either placed or taken from under the Christmas tree. Initially, it appears as if the little girl has stumbled upon Santa at work, and she excitedly calls for Chris Kringle. However, her excitement quickly turns to terror as she is confronted by Art the Clown, dressed as Santa and wielding a wood axe. This chilling scene might hint at the controversial opening Damien Leone teased in the interview, which you can watch in full below.

While Leone didn’t give anything away, the notion that a major studio wouldn’t touch his vision with a ten-foot pole heightens my curiosity. As the anticipation continues to build, fans may want to heed Leone’s warning and prepare to bring their barf bags to the theater. It’s safe to say that Terrifier 3 will push boundaries, make stomachs churn, and leave audiences talking.