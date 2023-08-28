‘Terrifier 2’ Gets Haunting Walmart Exclusive 4K Steelbook

The Big Picture Walmart is releasing an exclusive steelbook for Terrifier 2, featuring a collage of scary images and iconic shots from the film.

Terrifier 2 is a box office hit with its ruthless throwback approach and a rich lore added to Art the Clown’s bloodbath.

The new 4K steelbook will be released on October 11, 2023, just in time for Halloween, and can be pre-ordered on Walmart’s website.





With the Halloween season in full swing, horror fans are starting to fill out their watchlists for the many spooky nights ahead. If you’re a slasher fan then your list wouldn’t be complete without Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2. The hit sequel that saw the dreaded return of Art the Clown terrified the box office last Halloween. However, if you still don’t have the slasher on physical media, Walmart has you covered with a new exclusive steelbook.

The stunning 4K Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo pack steelbook features a ghastly collage of fear inducing images of David Howard Thornton’s Art the Clown, the murderous clown’s creepy companion played by Amelie McLain, Elliott Fullam’s Jonathan, and Jonathan’s “final girl” sister Sienna played by Lauren LaVera. The front cover alone is littered with literal blood-soaked Easter eggs like the scary Clown Café and the carnival backdrop highlighting the film’s epic finale. Other cool details include the back cover’s bloody Art in a disgusting bathroom ready to kill their next victim and the inside artwork which has two iconic shots of McLain and LaVera from the sequel.





Art’s Reign of Terror Continues

What made Terrifier 2 a box office hit when it released last Fall was its ruthless throwback approach. While the sequel is more traditional compared to its rule breaking original in terms of its final girl structure, the film’s grand scope and layered madness is next to none in the slasher sub-genre. Its ambitions are usually only reserved for films like Jaws or The Shining, but Terrifier 2 did the unthinkable by adding a rich lore to Art’s bloodbath while not losing what made Terrifier so wonderfully throw up inducing in the first place. The kills are more disgusting, the atmosphere’s thicker, and Art has officially become the scariest clown around thanks to the addition of Sienna. To say Sienna is one of the best final girls of all-time would be a massive understatement. What LaVera brought to the role is something uniquely special that hasn’t been seen since Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott.

When Does Terrifier 2’s New Steelbook Release?

Terrifier 2’s new 4K steelbook releases in the heart of Halloween on October 11, 2023. This is just ahead of the sequel’s theatrical re-release this November and Terrifier 3 which is set to debut in late 2024. Until then, you can pre-order Terrifier 2’s 4K Walmart steelbook on their website.