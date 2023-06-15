Tera Tyranitar Ex: Japan’s Dominant Force in Pokémon TCG’s Black Flame

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Ruler of the Black Flame, tyranitar

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ruler of the Black Flame introduces a Tera Tyranitar ex card with an Electric-type.

We are starting to gather more details and card previews for the upcoming expansion of the Scarlet & Violet era in Pokémon TCG. Japan’s Pokémon TCG will release the Charizard-themed expansion called Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, containing 108 cards excluding Secret Rare cards. This expansion marks the first appearance of Tera Pokémon with a unique Tera type that differs from their normal typing. This distinction is particularly noticeable in the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex, as well as the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has been confirmed that Ruler of the Black Flame will contribute to the Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames set, which will be the English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will integrate with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks and remaining cards from other Japanese sets throughout the year. Today, let’s explore a new Tera Pokémon ex from this set.

Tyranitar receives an impressive card from 5ban Graphics. This Tera Pokémon ex showcases the gem-encrusted Tyranitar found in the Paldean region. However, unlike its typical Dark or Ground typing in the TCG where Ground represents Rock, this Tyranitar transforms into an Electric-type. It would be amazing to see a Special Illustration Rare featuring this ex, capturing the Pokémon in a dramatic scene unleashing a burst of lightning. We already anticipate the Tera ex Full Art to be stunning.

Japanese sets often provide insight into what the English-language sets might contain, so it’s worth keeping an eye on our coverage. Stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards and updates on everything Pokémon TCG here at Bleeding Cool.

