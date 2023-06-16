Tera Eiscue Ex: Japan’s Dominant Force in Pokémon TCG

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: eiscue, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Ruler of the Black Flame

The upcoming Pokémon TCG set is introducing Tera Pokémon with shifting types, such as a Fire-type Eiscue, reminiscent of the Delta Species era.

We are receiving more information and card reveals for the upcoming set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion, Ruler of the Black Flame, on July 28th. This expansion will contain 108 cards, excluding Secret Rare cards. It will be the first set to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that is different from their standard typing. The Dark-type Tera Charizard ex will showcase this change prominently, with the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex following suit. This set, known as Ruler of the Black Flame, will form part of the English-language Pokémon TCG set, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which is scheduled for release in August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will also incorporate cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks and other Japanese sets from this year. Today, we will take a closer look at another Tera Pokémon ex from this set.

This particular Tera Eiscue ex card showcases the Tera type diverging from the standard type of the species. Normally an Ice-type, Eiscue would be represented as a Water-type in the TCG. However, this Tera type transforms it into a Fire-type card. These Tera ex cards with different typings bring to mind the old Delta Species cards which featured unique combinations like Water-type and Fire-type Mew, and Electric-type and Dark-type Charizard. The possibilities of Tera type cards in the future of the Scarlet & Violet era are intriguing.

Japanese sets often provide early insights into what the English-language sets may include, so it’s worth keeping an eye on our coverage. Stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards and updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

