Tech Workers: 15,000 and counting: The number of Indian tech works who moved to Canada

It seems like Canada is quite the hotspot for Indian tech workers as thousands have moved to the country. According to a recent report by The Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) and Canada’s Tech Network (CTN), India was the country with the most tech workers who moved to Canada between April 2022 and March 2023.According to a report by IANS, Canada’s immigration-friendly national policy and labour cost advantage attracted more than 32,000 tech workers, with 15,097 coming from India and 1,808 from Nigeria.Mississauga and Montreal, two Canadian cities with thriving tech ecosystems, were among the top cities to tap into the talent of IT professionals. Mississauga is home to nearly 1,000 IT companies with over 300,000 tech professionals, while Montreal’s tech ecosystem has grown by around 31 per cent from 2015 to 2020.“The large migration of tech workers fills the need for skilled workers amid an ongoing global talent shortage and points to a hopeful and prosperous future for Canada’s tech occupation workforce,” the report titled ‘Tech Workforce Trends: The Migration of Tech Workers and Tech Jobs Since The Pandemic’, said.A total of 1,900 tech workers from all over the world moved to Mississauga and 959 to Montreal between April 2022 and March 2023, according to migration data.

US-based Indians also targeted by Canada

The report stated that while India, Nigeria, and Brazil were the primary sources of global net in-migration of tech talent, Canada is also gaining American talent, including Indians, from major US cities such as Washington D.C., Boston, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

Canada has begun offering open work permits to H1-B visa holders from the United States in an effort to attract top tech talent to the country.

Reports suggest that close to 75% of H1-B visa holders in the US are from India. Canada’s opening up of work permits could end by benefitting Indians primarily.