Teaser Trailer for Season 2 of Foundation: Official Release

Discover the teaser trailer of Season 2 of Foundation, a TV series based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories. The cast includes Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, and Leah Harvey, as well as returning cast Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann. The second season introduces Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose), and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow). In season two of Foundation, tension is rising throughout the galaxy more than a century after the first season finale. The Cleons are disintegrating, a vengeful queen is scheming to destroy the Empire from within, while Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic capabilities that threaten to change psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, established the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach, and incited the Second Crisis: a war with the Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” follows the journey of four crucial individuals transcending space and time, facing deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately shape the destiny of humanity. Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robin Asimov, and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers. Foundation’s 10-episode second season will launch globally with one episode on Friday, July 14 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes every Friday.