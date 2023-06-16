Tears of the Kingdom Dynamic FPS Mod 1.5.3 Upgrades Physics and Enhances Camera Quality

An enhanced version of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Dynamic FPS mod is now available for PC gamers, offering a more immersive and improved gaming experience.

The latest version, 1.5.3, of this popular mod can be conveniently downloaded here. It brings significant physics enhancements by allowing the Havok engine to automatically adjust physics parameters based on the game’s speed. This resolves various suspension and damping issues that were previously encountered.

Additionally, the updated version of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Dynamic FPS mod includes a fix for camera JPEG quality, resulting in noticeably improved image quality for in-game photos. The cloth speed calculation code has also been optimized, offering superior functionality compared to previous iterations of the mod. For a comprehensive list of updates, please refer to the full update notes available here.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Dynamic FPS mod is a true savior for PC players struggling with hardware limitations that cause unstable framerates during gameplay. By preventing drastic slowdowns when the framerate dips below the target, this mod has become an essential download for the Steam Deck gaming community. With its wide range of improvements, it significantly enhances the overall gaming experience for players.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available worldwide on Nintendo Switch. If you want to gain further insight into one of the year’s top game releases, check out Nathan’s comprehensive review.

Share this story Facebook Twitter





Reference