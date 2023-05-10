“Team ‘Walker: Independence’ Was Enthusiastic About Continuing the Series,” Katherine McNamara Reports

Earlier today, The CW announced that Walker prequel series Walker: Independence is closing up shop, as the network cancelled the series after just one season. The news comes just over two months after the show aired its now series finale at the start of March. With Walker‘s success for The CW, including its fresh renewal, Walker: Independence seemed like a shoo-in for a renewal. Star Katherine McNamara also revealed to Collider’s Perri Nemiroff in an interview conducted the day prior to the cancellation news, that if the show had gained a Season 2 renewal, it would have delved much deeper into the stories introduced in Season 1.

“You know, when it comes to this year specifically, I knew that everything’s changing at The CW, everything’s changing in television in general. And there are so many options and opportunities, and unorthodox ways in which shows stay, continue, get canceled, get renewed somewhere else entirely. I have become so resigned when it comes to these things, I just leave it up to the television gods. I’ve gone, ‘You know what? I’ve put my heart and soul into this show, I’ve had the best time with this casting crew.'”

In the interview, Nemiroff asked McNamara about the wait to hear about a potential renewal and how McNamara approached it given the changing landscape of television. McNamara mentions the shift, admitting that she has a “resigned” attitude when it comes to renewals and cancellations. However, she’s still proud of the work she put into the series.

McNamara added that Walker: Independence “barely hit the tip of the iceberg” with regard to its characters. Currently, there are no confirmed plans for the show to get shopped elsewhere, but McNamara stated that she and the rest of the team are “chomping at the bit” to keep going. Furthermore, she acknowledges what was then the possibility of cancellation, but would love to continue telling Walker: Independence‘s story.

“That’s so much of what Walker: Independence is, the spirit of this town, which for us includes our crew and our writers, and everyone else. And so, moving forward, I’m hoping for the best, but ultimately, whatever is meant to happen will happen. But I mean, if I could go back and be in that playground of a 15,000-acre ranch with that amazing group of people again, I would give my left foot for it.”

What Is Walker: Independence About?

Set in the late 1800s, the series followed McNamara’s character Abby Walker, the ancestor of Walker protagonist Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki). In Independence, Abby is a wealthy Bostonian who witnesses her husband’s murder as they begin moving West. Admist her grief, Abby arrives to Independence, Texas, where she meets a diverse group of citizens also escaping their pasts, looking towards their futures, and hiding secrets of their own. It also starred Justin Johnson Cortez, Katie Findlay, Matt Barr, Philemon Chambers, Greg Hovanessian, Gabriela Quezada, and Lawrence Kao.

