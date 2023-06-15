Team Deathmatch mode launching in ‘Valorant’ this month, the latest announcement reveals

Riot Games has announced that Valorant will be introducing a groundbreaking new 5v5 Team Deathmatch mode later this month. This highly anticipated game mode will engage players in thrilling combat against an opposing team across three brand-new maps that are specifically designed for this mode.

Each game will consist of four timed stages, allowing players to choose their loadout before each stage begins or while they are in the spawn room. To enhance gameplay, weapon spawners, recovery orbs, and ultimate orbs will be scattered throughout the maps, ensuring that players have ample opportunities to strategize. Additionally, players will spawn every 1.5 seconds, maintaining an intense and fast-paced environment.

The primary objective of the Team Deathmatch mode is to accumulate the highest number of kills, with the first team to reach 100 kills emerging as the victor. To give you a sneak peek into this exciting new mode, watch the official gameplay trailer below:

The release of this new mode coincides with Valorant Episode 7 Act 1, scheduled for June 27. Alongside the introduction of the Team Deathmatch mode, players can expect various other enhancements and updates.

Riot Games has also dedicated efforts to revamp Valorant’s in-game progression system, introducing innovative ways for players to earn rewards. The addition of daily missions and daily milestones called “Checkpoints” will provide players with new and exciting challenges. Furthermore, a new in-game currency called Kingdom Credits will be introduced, allowing players to unlock accessories, agent recruitment events, and more.

As the official launch approaches, fans can eagerly anticipate further details about the Team Deathmatch mode and other features that will be included in the upcoming Valorant update.

In other news, Riot Games has confirmed its development of a new shooter game, which bears similarities to the popular title “Destiny.” As indicated by a job listing for the position of game designer, this project will feature multiplayer shooter elements with MMO progression, echoing the style of Bungie’s Destiny.

