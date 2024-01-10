Switzerland’s ‘Alps’ HPC Infrastructure Extended Across Multiple Locations – High-Performance Computing News Analysis

The “Alps” infrastructure that is distributed over multiple geographical locations, will enhance the reliability of high-availability services such as the numerical weather forecasts for MeteoSwiss, which are currently computed only at the CSCS facility in Lugano. This setup is particularly important to mitigate the risks associated with power outages, such as potential regional blackouts as part of Switzerland’s energy contingency plans.

According to the Swiss Confederation’s OSTRAL programme, in the event of an energy shortage, a scenario may arise in which CSCS has to reduce the load or even shut down most of its systems temporarily. With the current developments, critical services such as MeteoSwiss can be quickly brought online at a different geographical location within the distributed infrastructure – EPFL in particular – that are not themselves affected at the same time by an OSTRAL blackout. This geo-redundant setup guarantees uninterrupted operations and minimises downtime.

“The research infrastructure with its ability to support high-availability services over different geographical locations is one of the innovations that resulted from the careful design and planning of the ‘Alps’ system architecture,” emphasises Thomas Schulthess, Director of CSCS. This includes an approach that is based on cloud-native technologies and is intended to ensure that researchers can optimally use the new computing and data infrastructure. For this purpose, CSCS developed an environment dubbed “versatile software-defined clusters” (vClusters). These vClusters are partitions in the “Alps” infrastructure that are specifically tailored to the needs of different research institutions or research domains.

“With this latest collaboration, ETH Zurich with CSCS and EPFL are driving the digital transformation of society,” said Christian Wolfrum, Vice President for Research at ETH Zurich. “I am excited to see this distributed environment serve both, world-class research and critical services for our country.”