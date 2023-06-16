Surprise! It was actually sold.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has sold its Google Domains business to Squarespace.

The service will eventually be shut down as part of the deal.

Google entered the domain registration market in 2014 with the launch of Google Domains. However, the company has recently decided to sell the business to Squarespace.

Squarespace officially announced yesterday (June 15) that it will acquire Google Domains’ assets, including approximately 10 million customer domains. Unfortunately, the service will eventually be discontinued as part of the deal. Follow Google News





Reference