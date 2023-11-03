SuperGaming Is Bringing Indus to One of the World’s Most Popular Battle Royale Game Through Unreal Editor for Fortnite

Indian gaming studio SuperGaming has brought its upcoming battle royale Indus to Fortnite. The company revealed at the India Game Developer Conference 2023 in Hyderabad that players will be able to experience the gameplay, map, modes, look and feel of Indus in Fortnite through Epic Games’ Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).

Indus Battle Royale in Fortnite

This will make it possible for PC and macOS players to try out Indus through Fortnite, which is arguably the most popular battle royale game in the world. It took just a two-woman team at SuperGaming to bring all of Indus to Fortnite, and in just 27 days. SuperGaming has also released a trailer, showcasing how Indus looks in Fortnite.

“We learned, built, and created Indus with UEFN in about 27 days with no prior Unreal experience,” revealed Christelle D’cruz, co-founder at SuperGaming. She added that bringing their game to Fortnite will allow the development team to “test Indus’ gameplay with external audiences faster and give more gamers a chance to experience Indo-Futurism through their game of choice — Fortnite.”

Indus closed beta for mobile is currently scheduled to release “this festive season” while its arrival date in Fortnite will be announced soon. Not only are the maps and gameplay coming to Fortnite, Indus’ “Cosmium-focused win condition” is also going to be present in Fortnite, where obtaining Cosmium will grant victory to the team.

Roby John, CEO and co-founder at SuperGaming, shared that the studio firmly believes “India’s culture and talent demands the biggest possible stage for the world to see and play in.” He added that there is “no better way to bring Indus and Indo-Futurism to the world” than through Fortnite, which has around 220 million monthly players globally.

