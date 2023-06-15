Study suggests that dog bites could occur more frequently on days that are hot and polluted.

Subscribe to our Voices Dispatches email to receive a comprehensive digest of the week’s best opinions. Sign up for our free weekly Voices newsletter.

New research suggests that dogs are more prone to biting people on hot, sunny days and when air pollution levels are higher.

According to the study, the likelihood of dog bites increases by up to 11% under these conditions.

Previous research has shown that humans exhibit more violent behavior when temperatures rise, and hotter weather and increased air pollution have also been linked to increased aggression in Rhesus monkeys, rats, and mice.





We conclude that dogs, or the interactions between humans and dogs, are more hostile on hot, sunny, and smoggy days… Study authors

A study conducted by Clas Linnman and colleagues at Harvard Medical School in the US examined data on dog bites in eight cities between 2009 and 2018.

The cities included Dallas, Houston, Baltimore, Baton Rouge, Chicago, Louisville, Los Angeles, and New York City.

The researchers found that dog bite incidents increased by 11% on days with higher UV levels, 4% on hotter days, and 3% on days with increased ozone levels.

Interestingly, dog bite incidents slightly decreased by 1% on rainy days.

The study authors did not observe any changes in dog bite incidents on days with higher levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), an air pollutant.

However, it is important to note that the dog bite records used in the study did not account for other factors that may influence a dog’s likelihood of biting, such as breed, sex, or spaying/neutering status.

There was also no information about prior interactions between the dogs and the bite victims.

The researchers urge further investigation to confirm and explore the relationship between dog aggression and higher temperatures and air pollution levels.