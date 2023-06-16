Study reveals overfishing is driving reef sharks towards extinction

A Grey reef shark swims in an aquarium at the National Center of the Sea in Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France.



A global study published on Thursday reveals that overfishing is driving coral reef sharks towards extinction. The study, which involved the Global FinPrint project collecting over 22,000 hours of video footage from reefs around the world, indicates a far greater threat to these marine predators than previously anticipated.





This decline in shark populations is a significant concern for humans as these species play a crucial role in maintaining the delicate balance of marine ecosystems. The food webs that rely on these sharks support the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people.

The research team, consisting of more than 100 scientists, found that five of the most common coral reef shark species—gray reef, nurse, Caribbean reef, blacktip reef, and whitetip reef—experienced declines ranging from 60 to 70 percent. This depletion data was generated through a computer model that estimated shark numbers without human pressures. In 14 percent of previously documented reef areas, sharks were entirely absent.

Prior to this study, coral reef sharks were not believed to be facing significant challenges, unlike their larger counterparts in deep oceans. However, the overall findings of this study have revealed a stunning decline in their populations.

Ripple effects

The loss of sharks has ripple effects throughout the food chain. As shark populations decrease, their prey increases in number, leading to a decrease in the next level of the food chain and creating unpredictable disruptions that pose a risk to human food security.

Reef sharks also play a vital role in regulating herbivores. When herbivores become more abundant, they consume more algae, which aids in carbon sequestration. Without sharks, the carbon sequestration on coral reefs is significantly lower, impacting global warming.

A Nurse Shark (Ginglymostoma cirratum) is seen at the Hol Chan Marine Reserve coral reef in the outskirts of San Pedro village, in Ambergris Cay, Belize,.



Funding for the research project was provided by the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, known for its involvement in the Great Elephant Census. The study utilized baited remote underwater video stations (BRUVS) to observe sharks in 391 coral reefs across 67 nations and territories, generating three years’ worth of raw video footage.

Reefs with healthier shark populations were found to be in high-income countries with stronger regulations and greater levels of democratic participation. However, the study also identified “hope spots” in developing countries, such as Sipadan Island in Malaysia and Lighthouse Reef in Belize. These areas demonstrated robust shark populations due to strong marine protected areas and effective enforcement.

The findings of this study should contribute to updating the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list, potentially placing more shark species under the “endangered” status, which would prompt crucial conservation actions.

