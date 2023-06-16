Study finds that the Wasatch experienced accelerated snowmelt in Utah, resulting in the earliest snowmelt by 17 days- indicating the dirtiest snow-year.

In a new, groundbreaking study, researchers from the University of Utah have examined the impact of dust on snow during the 2022 season. The findings revealed that 2022 witnessed the highest number of dust deposition events and the highest concentrations of dust in the snowpack since observations began in 2009. This is a concerning discovery due to the negative consequences of dust on Utah’s most valuable resource – water.

As the Great Salt Lake continues to shrink, more of its exposed lakebed becomes susceptible to wind-blown dust. This poses increased risks to those residing in Utah’s most populous region. Additionally, the dirty snowpack resulting from the dust threatens the state’s primary water source, which is crucial for the metropolitan Wasatch Front, surrounding agricultural valleys, and the Great Salt Lake itself.

The researchers observed that the presence of dust caused the snowpack to melt a staggering 17 days earlier than it would have if no dust had been deposited. This acceleration in snowmelt poses challenges for water management and availability, as current snowmelt models do not account for the impact of dust. Consequently, water is released earlier and faster, catching both humans and the landscape off guard.

To better understand the relationship between record-high dust-on-snow concentrations and record-low Great Salt Lake water levels, the researchers determined the origins of each dust event. They found that the Great Salt Lake contributed 23% of the total dust deposition and had the highest dust emissions per surface area. Contributing to the remaining percentage were the Great Salt Lake Desert, Sevier Lake, and Tule Lake, which had lower emissions but covered larger areas.

Dr. McKenzie Skiles, assistant professor of geography at the University of Utah, emphasized the significance of the findings, stating, “Our current snowmelt models don’t account for dust. So, the snow is melting, water is coming out earlier and faster than we expect it to, and we’re not prepared to use it in the most efficient way.”

The exposure of dry lakebeds and prolonged drought in the region have led to increased dust sources, resulting in dirtier snow in the Wasatch Mountains. The dirty layer on the snowpack affects its albedo, or reflective properties, causing it to absorb more solar radiation and heat up faster. Consequently, this dirty snow melts at a faster rate than clean snow under the same conditions.

Through their Snow Hydrology Research to Operations (Snow HydRO) Lab, the University of Utah researchers measure the impact of dust on snow, including its effect on snowmelt. They utilize instrumentation at the Atwater Study Plot near the Alta Ski Resort to analyze the physical elements of snow accumulation and snowmelt, such as albedo. By comparing observed conditions with the dust darkening impact removed, they estimate how long the snow would have lasted without dust deposition.

In addition to instrumental measurements, the researchers dig large snow pits to expose the layers of dust accumulated throughout the winter. This allows them to measure the amount of dust deposited during each event and track the layers over time.

Dr. Derek Mallia, a research assistant professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Utah, developed a dust transport model to identify the sources of dust deposited on the snowpack. By analyzing meteorological and soil data, the model can pinpoint the origin of dust events and determine their impact on snowmelt in the Wasatch Mountains.

The study’s findings highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive understanding of the role of dust in snowmelt and water availability. As the Great Salt Lake continues to shrink, and dust deposition events become more frequent, the consequences for Utah’s water resources could be significant. The researchers draw attention to the fact that Utah may be experiencing a similar scenario to Colorado, where dust-on-snow levels have historically been higher and have accelerated snowmelt by one to two months.

As the future of dust in the Wasatch remains uncertain, it is crucial to mitigate the potential impacts on snowmelt and water availability. This study serves as a wake-up call to policymakers and water managers to incorporate the role of dust in their strategies to ensure the efficient and sustainable use of Utah’s most precious resource.





