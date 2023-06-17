Study: Cover Crops Have a Positive Impact on Soil Health

Rye cover crops, pictured above, have been shown to increase soil organic carbon, a crucial component of soil quality. Greater soil organic carbon percentage indicates improved soil health. Credit: SDSU Extension



Farmers worldwide face various challenges, such as increasing populations, changing climates, and soil degradation. To overcome these obstacles, researchers are exploring sustainable agriculture practices, particularly cover crops.

“Utilizing cover crops is a key way to enhance the sustainability of agriculture,” stated Deepak Joshi, a recent Ph.D. graduate from South Dakota State University’s Department of Agronomy, Horticulture, and Plant Science.

Cover crops are plants primarily used to prevent erosion and improve soil health. They are planted after a harvest and terminated before the next cash crop is sown.

Joshi explained, “It is believed that cover crops can enhance soil health and carbon levels.”

Joshi’s research provided an overview of conservation agriculture technology as a means to address soil degradation, climate change challenges, and food insecurity in developing countries. The study also examined the impact of cover crops on soil organic carbon and greenhouse gas emissions in a corn cropping system through a meta-analysis of previous cover crop studies and field experiments. The findings were published in the Agronomy Journal.

There have been over 61 peer-reviewed cover crop studies focused on corn cropping systems. However, these studies do not always provide a clear answer regarding the benefits of cover crops.

Joshi said, “Numerous studies have been conducted on cover crops, but it is unclear whether they increase or decrease soil carbon. If you read through the published articles, some report an increase, while others report a decrease. The information provided is unclear.”

In his research, Joshi conducted a meta-analysis that combined all available cover crop studies (61) on corn cropping systems. The results showed that cover crops increased soil organic carbon by 7.3%, a significant amount.

Soil organic carbon is a measurable component of soil organic matter and a critical factor in determining soil quality. A higher percentage of soil organic carbon indicates improved soil health.

Joshi explained, “Cover crops essentially capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and incorporate it into the soil. This means cover crops can help address climate change and enhance soil health.”

In corn fields, Joshi found that cover crops resulted in a soil organic carbon sequestration rate of 0.8 Mg. If all corn fields in the US adopted cover crops, it could potentially sequester 29.12 million Mg of soil organic carbon annually, equivalent to 107 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. This is comparable to the greenhouse gas emissions from nearly 247.5 million barrels of oil or 23.8 million gasoline-powered vehicles driven for one year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Joshi stated, “From our two-year field experiment, we discovered that rye cover crops reduced N 2 O emissions during the growth stage but increased them during decomposition. However, when considering both growth phases, cover crops and non-cover crop treatment had similar emissions. This means that cover crops do not affect greenhouse gas emissions; instead, they improve soil health by enhancing soil microorganisms, moisture levels, and carbon content.”

Joshi added, “Ultimately, cover crops also lead to increased crop yields in the subsequent harvest season.”

The meta-analysis revealed that adopting cover crops resulted in a 23% increase in corn yield.

Although cover crop adoption rates have historically been low among farmers in the Upper Midwest, more farmers are becoming aware of the proven benefits, leading to an increase in adoption rates in recent years.

