Streaming Unveils An Acclaimed Remake That Has Been Remade Once More, Drawing Deeper Insights

Steven Soderbergh’s Traffic is one of the few remakes that makes a bulletproof case for its existence. Adapted from the British miniseries of the same name that aired in 1989, Soderbergh transported the narrative across the world and managed to outdo its predecessor.

The $48 million crime thriller earned over $200 million at the box office and won four Academy Awards for Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Editing. Despite its success, Traffic: The Series premiered four years later, but received little attention.

The film centers on the drug trade and follows stories of several interconnected characters, including a supreme court judge with a heroin-addicted daughter, a pair of government agents tracking down the wife of a fugitive drug lord, and a solitary police officer fighting against a cartel. Traffic remains as powerful and gripping today as it did upon its release in 2000. It’s also one of the most-watched titles on Prime Video’s global charts, according to FlixPatrol.