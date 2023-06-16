Streaming Revenge: A Chilling Offensive Thriller

via Paramount

The 1990s are often nostalgically remembered as the heyday of the adult-oriented, mid-budget thriller. This unique genre of cinema involved talented casts and experienced directors coming together to create captivating legal or procedural investigations. Unfortunately, this art form is fading away in today’s industry. The reception to “Eye for an Eye,” a film that seemingly had all the right ingredients, exemplifies that even ticking all the boxes does not guarantee success or critical acclaim.

Directed by John Schlesinger, “Eye for an Eye” ended up being a box office bomb, only earning $27 million from theaters against its $20 million budget. With a dismal eight percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film received widespread discontent. Despite the best efforts of stars like Sally Field, Kiefer Sutherland, Ed Harris, Joe Mantegna, and Keith David, “Eye for an Eye” turned out to be a disappointment.





The film revolves around Sally Field’s character, who is on the phone with her daughter when an intruder, played by Kiefer Sutherland, breaks into her home and murders the girl. However, he is released on a technicality after his arrest, prompting the vengeful mother to take matters into her own hands and seek vigilante justice. Her methods, which raise eyebrows, only add to the critical drubbing the film received.

Labeled as “unpleasant,” “manipulative,” “nasty,” “intellectually corrupt,” and other scathing terms, the film’s negative reception hasn’t deterred streaming subscribers from watching it. Interestingly, even after more than a quarter of a century since its release, “Eye for an Eye” remains one of Paramount Plus’ most-watched titles, with its infamous reputation working in its favor long after the fact, as reported by FlixPatrol.

