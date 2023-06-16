Streamer Experiences Extreme Anger as Diablo 4 Hardcore Character Perishes After 172-Hour Playtime During Loading Screen

A Diablo 4 player experienced an intense outburst of anger when his level 91 Hardcore character, which he had invested a staggering 172 hours into, died during a loading screen. Quin69, a streamer based in New Zealand, captured the devastating moment in a video uploaded to YouTube. The video showcases the heart-wrenching scene where the Hall of Fallen Heroes message appeared after Diablo 4 crashed during the teleportation of Quin69’s character to the town of Kyovashad following the completion of a dungeon. All Quin69 could do was click “acknowledge” and accept the loss.

Quin69 expressed his frustration, stating, “I finished the f**king keystone and portaled to town. In the loading screen of me porting to town, my character has died.” It seems that Quin69’s character met an untimely demise due to an unexpected attack from a nearby floating device, despite being protected by a bubble during the portal to town. This should not have happened, and as Diablo 4 streamer Octavian ‘Kripparrian’ Morosan suggests in the video, the vulnerability during the loading screen may have made Quin69 susceptible to the attack while stuck in limbo.

The game recorded the death as “Slain by ‘Environment’,” but the exact cause remains unclear. Regardless, Quin69 has lost a character that he dedicated over a week’s worth of hours to. Sadly, he is not the only Diablo 4 player to have lost a Hardcore character through no fault of their own. IGN previously reported on Souaïb ‘carn’ Hanaf, a Diablo 4 player who reached Level 100 in Hardcore mode only for his character to vanish forever after a disconnection. He had no choice but to start from scratch with a new character.

Diablo 4’s Hardcore mode introduces permadeath, meaning that once a character dies, it is gone for good. These character deaths highlight the risks that come with always-online video games and are sure to spark complaints about Blizzard’s decision to make Diablo 4 unplayable offline.

Shocked by the disastrous turn of events, Quin69’s friends can be heard expressing their reluctance to engage with Hardcore mode. They anticipate that disconnections or crashes will inevitably lead to death, making it a futile endeavor. Another friend chimed in, “That’s terrible.”

Despite such issues, Diablo 4 has garnered critical acclaim and achieved commercial success. In IGN’s 9/10 review, the game was praised as “a stunning sequel with near perfect endgame and progression design that makes it absolutely excruciating to put down.” For comprehensive tips and tricks to enhance your journey through hell, make sure to refer to our Diablo 4 guide. Additionally, our interactive map will assist you in keeping track of your progress as you play.

