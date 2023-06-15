Steam Demo Released for Dinosaur Farming Simulator: Jurassic Valley

Paleo Pines is an indie game that immediately caught my attention. It combines elements of farming from games like Stardew Valley with charming townsfolk and adorable dinosaurs, creating an enchanting experience for cozy gamers like myself. With Steam Next Fest just around the corner, the developer Italic Pig has decided to release a limited playable demo, and I am eagerly awaiting the opportunity to dive in.

As a fan of casual games and cute dinosaurs, Paleo Pines is one of my most anticipated games this year. It transports players to a charming island known for its friendly dinosaurs, mysterious past, and quirky residents. In this world, humans and dinosaurs coexist amicably due to a unique evolution. You begin your adventure with an adorable dinosaur companion named Lucky as you unravel the island’s secrets.

Along your journey in Paleo Pines, you’ll have the chance to befriend other dinosaur companions that reside on the island. Your ultimate objective is to build a successful ranch, assist the local townsfolk, and uncover the island’s lost history to create your cozy dino sanctuary. Is Lucky the last of her kind, or are there more parasaurolophuses out there? You can personally experience a taste of the mystery by participating in the demo from June 19 to June 26.

You can support the developers by adding the game to your wishlist on Steam. This way, you’ll receive a notification when the demo launches prior to the full release of Paleo Pines on September 26. I’m excited to explore the island on my own colorful dinosaurs, but for now, I’ll patiently wait for the start of Steam Next Fest on June 19. During the event, be sure to discover other promising indie games.

If Paleo Pines seems like the perfect wholesome experience for you, consider checking out our favorite farming games. From Stardew Valley to Minecraft, our selection offers endless possibilities. You can also explore the best sandbox games or simulation games for a new creative outlet before the Paleo Pines demo becomes available.