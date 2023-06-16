Stay Cool and Breathe Fresh with the SmartAir Bladeless Fan

As the summer heat intensifies, keeping cool becomes a top priority for most individuals. The great news is that there are plenty of amazing fans available to help you beat the heat, and they won’t break the bank. At HSTV, we have launched a special offer on the SmartAir Cool & Purify Bladeless Fan, which is currently priced at £199.99, down from £249.99. But remember, this deal expires on June 18th, 2023 (Sunday), so make sure to place your order beforehand. This fan is a combination of a dual-filtration Air Purifier and a powerful cooling Bladeless Tower Fan, offering the perfect solution for clean and purified air. It features 12 fan speeds, adjustable oscillation, an auto-shut off timer, a purifying HEPA filtration system, and an ioniser, ensuring you can find the optimal setting for your needs.

Moreover, you have the option to choose from four different ‘wind modes’: Day Wind, Sleep Wind, Baby Wind, and Smartwind. The Day Wind mode allows you to choose from a wide range of speeds, while the Sleep Wind mode offers lower speeds for a quieter night-time experience. The Baby Wind mode provides gentler cooling with quieter and lower speeds, while the Smartwind mode automatically adjusts the fan speed based on the room temperature. You can enjoy the fresh air from up to a distance of six meters, and the fan’s user-friendly touch panel enables you to adjust the settings effortlessly within seconds. The adjustable auto-shut timer is a fantastic feature, allowing you to set the fan to turn off after you fall asleep. Don’t let the increasing temperatures lead you into the chaos of trying to find a fan. Stay cool and comfortable in the convenience of your own home with the SmartAir Cool & Purify Bladeless Fan – an ideal combination of style, comfort, and convenience. Another smart feature is the adjustable auto-shut timer. For instance, if you prefer a gentle breeze to keep you cool as you drift off to sleep but don’t want to worry about your electricity bill skyrocketing, you can simply use the timer to ensure the fan turns off long after you’ve fallen asleep. So, there’s no need to jostle through the crowds to get your hands on a fan as the temperatures rise. You can experience a refreshing breeze right from the comfort of your own home. Purchase the SmartAir Cool & Purify Bladeless Fan online today.





Reference