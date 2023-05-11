Statement Unmade by Apple TV+ Series

When it comes to murder investigations, sometimes TV series or movies are the easiest way to find out who the killer is. However, the Apple TV+ series City on Fire, created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, doesn’t even seem interested in following that thread. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, the story centers around a group of people whose lives are impacted by a tragedy: a girl being shot in Central Park on a Fourth of July night. While the police investigate to find out who pulled the trigger, a group planning a bigger target sets fire to abandoned buildings in New York City.

The series fails to make the investigation interesting, and instead, sets up a number of themes, including gentrification, addiction, and post-9/11 America, which are executed poorly and without nuance. The characters are poorly developed, and there are too many coincidences to move the plot forward. Regan, played by Jemima Kirke, is the only character whose story is worth watching, but even her arc falls short. Ultimately, City on Fire is a series that falls flat, failing to convey the gravity of its tragic elements, and lacks the ability to convey its message. The rating for this series is D. City on Fire premieres on May 12 on Apple TV+.





