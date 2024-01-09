Home Internet State and local officials try to bridge Baltimore’s internet and digital access gaps – Baltimore Sun

by
Baltimore City students are discovering potential new career paths in classes that cover topics such as coding and graphic design at a local tech center.

“I wanted to learn more about technology because this will help when I get older,” said Zaire Blackwell, a 12-year-old student at the Digital Harbor Foundation. “Some of the stuff I want to do has a lot to do with technology.”

As Maryland continues to create programs to fill gaps in internet access throughout the state, Gov. Wes Moore and local organizations have started to focus on ensuring residents have digital literacy skills, technical support and affordable broadband, especially in areas like Baltimore City.

Around 19% of Baltimore’s population lives in poverty, compared with about 9% statewide, according to the U.S. census 2022. For many lower-income households and communities of color, the lack of internet or a computer is increasing gaps in educational attainment and financial security, according to a May 2020 report from the Abell Foundation.

Outside school, children have found a place where they can access the internet and cultivate their digital skills: the Digital Harbor Foundation.

The foundation transformed the former South Baltimore Recreation Center in January 2013 into a tech center that provides youth with access to tech-powered learning opportunities and supports educators through training and content.

DEC. 5, 2023: Zaire Blackwell, 12, works on project at Digital Harbor Foundation Tech Center's programs for youth and educators on the use of digital tools. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)
Zaire Blackwell, 12, works on a project at Digital Harbor Foundation Tech Center’s programs for youth and educators on the use of digital tools on Dec. 5. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

“This has helped me find something to do after school,” Blackwell said. “A lot of stuff I want to do when I get older I have to use. Sometimes we did stuff like this at school, but mainly, it is easier to do it here.”

At the tech center, the foundation allows youths to register for classes that will build digital skills such as coding, design principles and engineering principles. Registration is free, and computers are provided for projects.

The foundation has three different classes with typically 20 kids in each class. Each class covers similar topics but is directed toward a separate age group. Classes take place in two classrooms at the same time during the after-school hours.

“I couldn’t really do a lot of this stuff at home because the design program costs a lot of money,” said Albie Funk, a 9-year-old student at the Digital Harbor Foundation.

Educators have honed their skills with the Digital Harbor Foundation through Maryland Continuing Professional Development-eligible courses such as Coding and the Curriculum: Intro to Scratch for Educators and Computer Science for Middle School.

 

