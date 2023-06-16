Squarespace acquires assets of Google Domains as it shuts down operations

Google has made the decision to wind down its domain registrar business, which has been operating for close to ten years. This move is part of Google’s effort to refocus its operations in response to the current global financial landscape that is impacting all companies.

In a recent announcement on June 15th, Google revealed that Squarespace has been chosen as its partner for this transition. Squarespace will be acquiring all of Google Domains’ assets, including the approximately 10 million domains owned by millions of customers. The transition will take place over an extended period of time.

According to Matt Madrigal, the VP and General Manager for Merchant Shopping at Google, their top priority is ensuring a smooth transition for customers with the help of the Google Domains team.

Squarespace Takes Control of Google Domains

Both companies anticipate that the transaction will be finalized in the third quarter of 2023, pending regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions.

Anthony Casalena, the CEO of Squarespace, expressed pride and excitement about being chosen by Google. He acknowledged the importance of domains in web infrastructure and emphasized that they are an essential aspect of every business’s online presence.

Squarespace is expected to offer incentives and deals to former Google Domains customers, including web hosting services. Additionally, the company has committed to honoring Google Domains’ renewal prices for a year after the transaction is closed.

In order to minimize the disruption for customers, Squarespace plans to leverage Google’s infrastructure to migrate the Domains assets to its own systems.

As part of the agreement, Squarespace will serve as the exclusive domains provider for Google Workspace customers for at least three years.

TechRadar Pro has reached out to Squarespace for further clarification on how this transition will impact customers and end users.