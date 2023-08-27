Spider-Punk “Needed” in the Story

“Some people were like, ‘Is there a way to simplify this? There’s so many characters. Do we really need Spider-Punk?'” adds Miller. “But once we got to know Daniel, we rewrote the part so it became more necessary.”

Hobie is cool, and even Miles is blown away by just how cool Hobie is when he removes his mask. If there is one thing we can all agree on, it is that Hobie is, without a doubt, cool, and that ended up being a bit of an issue for the team when it came to creating this character. Miller describes it as “The challenge is that Miles is a really cool character — one of the coolest Spider-Men that you can think of. Coming up with a character who is even cooler somehow is a really fun challenge.” There are a lot of really awesome characters in this movie, so coming up with someone who is above all that but isn’t coming across like a jerk is a fine line to walk.

For director, Kemp Powers links it back to the fact Hobie is “a catalyst for so many things in this movie, which is why I think he ended up being such a breakout star. No matter how cool the character design looks, he really earned his way into this film because every character has to be in service of Miles’ story.” Some of the best parts of the movie are the subtle pieces of rebellion that Hobie does within the system of the Spider Society, being there isn’t anything more punk than being anti-authoritarian and wanting to tear down the systems of oppression. Hobie wants a little chaos; he wants a little anarchy because that is something that many punks have been fighting for for many years.

Director Joaquim Dos Santos specifically cites the scene where Hobie is the one who gives Miles the information he needs to break out of the prison the Spider Society has put him in, and Hobie is just living for it. “There was a version of that scene that didn’t have Hobie in it, but he really pushed that scene over the edge,” Dos Santos explains. “We were trying to figure that out for a very, very long time, and he was the chaos element who told Miles not to fall in line. He really saved the day.” In the final moments of Across the Spider-Verse, we find out that Hobie helps Gwen travel through the Spider-Verse so she can gather a team to go and rescue Miles and hopefully stop the Spot without Miguel getting in the way. We can only hope that means we’ll see more of him, and director Justin K. Thompson seems to be teasing good news with, “Anything is possible, but I think it’s fair to say you’ll see Hobie again for sure.” Power to the people.