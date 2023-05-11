Spider-Man Threatened by “The Spot” in Trailer for “Across the Spider-Verse”

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released by Sony on the company’s Spanish YouTube channel showcases the true power of villain The Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman). While the villain has not seemed too menacing in the movie’s previous trailers, the new footage reveals how The Spot can threaten the Multiverse.

The Spanish-language trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse explains the main plot points of the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In the sequel, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) will be invited to become part of a team of Spider-People that join forces to protect the Multiverse. Unfortunately, what feels like a dream will soon become a nightmare when Miles starts a one-spider war against Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099. O’Hara believes that Miles should sacrifice anything for the sake of the Multiverse, but the young Spider-Man disagrees that the ends justify the means.

While the US trailers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse focused on the civil war between Spider-People, the latest Spanish trailer shares the spotlight with The Spot. We already knew that the villain’s ability to create portals is handy when he wants to steal money or commit minor crimes. However, the new footage also underlines that The Spot’s ability to cross the Multiverse with his portals also allows him to change his stature. That’s because, by the end of the trailer, we see Miles running away from The Spot’s giant hands, and the villain tries to grab the hero through his portals.

It's great to see The Spot becoming a more significant threat in the latest trailer since the villain is supposed to be the main villain of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Following the first movie's success, writers and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are back to oversee the two sequels, which promise to tell the most ambitious Spider-Man story to ever come to theaters. When Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Coming to Theaters? To tell its intriguing story, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is already breaking animation records due to its hefty runtime. Then again, it's reasonable that Lord and Miller squeezed as much time as they can for Across the Spider-Verse, as the movie features dozens of key characters. Across the Spider-Verse cast includes Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman, Karan Soni as Spider-Man India, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles' father Jefferson Davis and Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles' mother Rio Morales, among many more. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will swing into theaters on June 2, 2023. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is ​​​​​​releasing on March 29, 2024.





