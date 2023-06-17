Spencer asserts that Xbox’s expanding game library showcases a diversity beyond just Halo and Gears

Earlier this week, Microsoft offered a glimpse into the future of Xbox through trailers and gameplay for upcoming titles like Starfield, Avowed, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. While these games were well-received, some fans were left disappointed by the absence of traditional Xbox franchises like Gears and Halo. Specifically, many were surprised by the lack of updates for Halo Infinite, a live service game that is still receiving new content.

However, in a recent interview with The Guardian, Xbox boss Phil Spencer hinted at a shift in focus for the company. He suggested that we may see fewer games from series like Halo and Gears in the future, as Microsoft no longer has to rely on them as heavily. With over 20 studios under their belt, Spencer emphasized that Microsoft now has a diverse lineup of games to offer.

It’s worth noting that Halo Infinite’s development has faced challenges, and the game’s live-service support has fallen short of expectations. Developer 343 Industries has experienced resignations and layoffs. However, under the new leadership of Pierre Hintze, who successfully salvaged Halo: The Master Chief Collection, 343 Industries will continue to guide the series.

Xbox Games Studio boss Matt Booty acknowledged the intentional house cleaning at 343 Industries and expressed confidence in the new leadership team. He hinted at the possibility of a new Halo game in development but didn’t provide any concrete details. Phil Spencer also teased that “pretty cool things” are in the works for the future of Halo.

Rumors have surfaced that Texas-based developer Certain Affinity is working on a larger-scale Halo multiplayer experience, possibly a battle royale or Tarkov-style extraction shooter. Although Microsoft hasn’t confirmed these rumors, they add to the anticipation surrounding the franchise.

Halo Infinite is currently available for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game’s fourth season of content will launch next week on June 20th. As for the future of Halo, fans will have to wait for further updates from 343 Industries.

