Speedrun Experts of Zelda Already Strategizing to Surpass Tears of the Kingdom

“How did you play Breath of the Wild?” is a question that often arises when discussing this 2017 masterpiece. Many players will have explored every nook and cranny of the vast world of Hyrule, while others may have focused solely on conquering the Divine Beasts and defeating Ganon. However, there is a group of dedicated players that have taken playing Breath of the Wild to a whole new level – welcome to the world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild speedrunning.

Over the past six years, a community of hardcore Zelda speedrunners have managed to complete Link’s greatest adventure in just 23 minutes and 50 seconds. Yes, it is possible to obtain all four Sheikah Slate powers, leave the Great Plateau, and defeat Calamity Ganon in less time than it takes to do a load of laundry. The current Any% world record holder, Player 5, has achieved this feat through years of devising new speedrunning strategies.

But with the forthcoming release of Breath of the Wild’s sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, set to launch in less than a month, the Zelda speedrun community is gearing up for a fresh start. This new game brings with it new mechanics and abilities such as Fuse, Ascend, Recall, and Ultrahand. In particular, the Fuse ability has speedrunners excited as it could potentially change the weapon routing necessary to defeat the bosses in Tears of the Kingdom. Meanwhile, the Ascend ability will let Link swim through solid objects above him, a game-changing mechanic that could potentially be exploited by speedrunners.

The community is looking forward to rebuilding the speedrunning scene and developing new speedrunning techniques without relying on the glitches and tricks from the original game. After six years of playing Breath of the Wild, the game is about to change, and speedrunners will get to experience the early days of Zelda speedrunning all over again. The speedrunning community is eagerly awaiting the release of Tears of the Kingdom, excited to discover all the new speedrun techniques and tricks they can exploit to complete the game as fast as possible.





