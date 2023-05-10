Speculating the release date and features of Minecraft’s 1.20 update

Looking forward to the Minecraft 1.20 update release date? Well, you’re not alone! The next major content update, announced during Minecraft Live on October 15, 2022, has now been named Trails and Tales and focuses on the Minecraft community and their stories. Mojang Studios has unveiled all the new and exciting features we can expect to see, including new Minecraft skins and a new way to customise your fit with Minecraft armor trims.

The update features a new mob in the form of the Minecraft camel, as well as the mob vote winner, the Sniffer, and Minecraft archeology is happening. The release date for Trails and Tales is not yet announced, but pre-release 1 is now available and gives us a hint that the release date may be in early Summer 2023. The update will contain a host of new features, including the much-requested Cherry Blossom biome, archeology, bamboo blocks and rafts, camels, chiseled bookshelves, hanging signs, and new characters and skins.

With all these new and exciting features, it’s no wonder Minecraft remains one of the best PC games of the last decade, keeping fans coming back with annual updates. So get ready to embark on new adventures and tales with Trails and Tales!





Reference