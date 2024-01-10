Spectrum raising some cable and internet fees



If you are a Spectrum cable customer it’s likely your upcoming bill will see some increases. The company recently announced several price hikes including:

The mandatory broadcast TV surcharge, which will increase from $23.20 to $25.75 a month

The monthly rental fee for an HD Box will increase from $10.99 to $12.50.

Spectrum TV Essentials, the company’s live streaming service that does not require a cable box, will increase from $24.99 to $29.99 a month.

Spectrum Advanced WiFi increases from $5 to $7 a month. (the company noted that this is the only price change it has made to that optional service).

Spectrum Internet Assist, a low-cost option for eligible families and seniors goes up from $24.99 to $29.99. The company said that fee hike comes with a significant speed enhancement. Spectrum is also offering a 50 Mbps service for Internet Assist customers for $25 that has no modem fees or data caps.

A spokesperson for Spectrum, Lara Pritchard, said that even though the company has “taken a stand” for a new, customer-focused model, programmers continually raise fees for their content.

She also noted that Spectrum’s parent company, Charter Communications and the Walt Disney Company recently announced that the ad-supported version of Disney+ is now available in all Spectrum TV Select packages nationwide at no additional costs.