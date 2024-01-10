South Carolina man turns to News 6 after WOW Fiber Internet crew fractures driveway

When Mike Luneau discovered his concrete driveway had been cracked a few weeks ago, the Simpsonville, South Carolina man said there was no doubt the subcontractor hired by WOW Fiber Internet was behind it.

“I came home and my yard and the neighbor’s yard were torn up with their tunnels,” Luneau said. “The following day in the daylight I noticed right in line with their tunneling under my driveway, was a new crack.”

Luneau said he went to the company’s online automated system but “it was not very helpful.”

“If you’re lucky to get a hold of somebody they don’t know anything and are not very willing to help, ” Leneau said.

While the installation of WOW’s fiber cable system has been inconvenient for homeowners in Florida and across the country, the company has been willing to repair anything damaged by its crews at no charge to the homeowner.

This investigation was unique because Luneau’s home is in South Carolina, not Central Florida, yet he still turned to News 6.

“I started doing a web search, Luneau said. ” Of the prompts that came up, there was a link to your video on (Nov. 1) down in Altamonte Springs.”

News 6 was able to get damaged sprinkler lines replaced in that case so Luneau said he decided to contact News 6 Investigator Mike Holfeld.

Once News 6 advised WOW’s corporate office about the damage, a contractor was sent to Luneau’s home, assessed the damage, and replaced the driveway the following week.

“I think you did fantastic,” Leneau said. “Not only did you get results but far exceeded my expectations.”

WOW has customer advocates available at 321-233-2236 or you can email [email protected].

