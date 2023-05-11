Soon, the Weapon-Swap Delay in Destiny 2 will be Reduced

Bungie has implemented a limitation on weapon-swapping as part of the newest patch of Destiny 2 to prevent an exploit that allowed players to deal significantly more damage than intended. Even players not using the exploit could experience a frustrating delay in firing their weapon. Bungie has provided more details about why the change was made and said it would reduce the delay.

An exploit that involved shotgun attacking a boss, opening the inventory, swapping from a slug shotgun to another shotgun (most notably, Fourth Horseman), and then shooting the enemy was utilized. Doing this under the right circumstances could erase boss enemies in the blink of an eye. However, the 7.0.5.3 patch introduced a delay of two seconds after the weapon was swapped. The new patch will reduce this delay to one second, to be implemented “shortly after” the launch of Season 21 on May 23.

Season of the Deep will make numerous other changes and additions as well, such as overhauls to several exotic armor, new ways to obtain exotic armor and craftable weapons, new Strand Aspects, and more.